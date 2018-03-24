Report on Tory Ferry dispute completed following appointment of intermediary



Following the appointment of an intermediary in the dispute of the Tory Ferry service the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has confirmed a report has been completed.

Pól Ó Gallchóir, former CEO of TG4 was appointed intermediary last week and held discussions with the various interested parties in relation to the ongoing issue.

Mr. Ó Gallchóir was appointed last week, in agreement with the Comharchumann Thoraí to act as an intermediary in the Tory Ferry Service dispute.

Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Joe McHugh has welcomed the report from Mr Ó Gallchóir which was delivered following a week of discussions with various interested parties.

The community on Tory Island, is seeking a purpose built ferry to service the island and say they will not be accepting the 40 year old Queen Aran vessel due to come into service next Sunday.

Minister McHugh has thanked Islanders and the Comharchumann Thoraí for their engagement in the process.

He said he hopes last week provided the necessary groundwork for a resolution to the issues raised by the Islanders.