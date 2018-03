People Before Profit will hold their North West Conference tomorrow.

The event will take place at 12:30pm in the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny with former MLAs Emaon McCann and Gerry Carroll among a number of speakers present on the day.

Items on the agenda include, poverty, austerity, housing and repeal of the 8th.

Finnian O’Donnell from People Before Profit Donegal says it’s an opportunity for peole to come along and engage in discussion: