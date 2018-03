Finn Harps took the full set of points in Friday night’s First Division battle with Wexford at Finn Park.

Michael O’Connor scored the games only goal in the second half to keep Harps unbeaten start to the season going.

With two wins and a draw they move onto seven points in joint third with Drogheda and Shelbourne, one point behind Galway United and three behind the leaders UCD who are on ten points.

Harps Manager Ollie Horgan said afterwards they got more out of the game than they deserved…