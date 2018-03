Finn Harps had a 1-0 win over Wexford last night in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park.

The win leaves Harps 3 points behind leaders UCD on 7 points, but Ollie Horgan’s side have a game in hand. Harps are just one point behind second placed Galway United.

They now travel on Monday night to face Drogheda, who are also on 7 points from 3 games.

Harps Captain Ciaran Coll spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after last night’s game…