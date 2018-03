The Donegal Ladies take on Kerry tomorrow in the Ladies National Football League Division 1 at MacCumhaill Park, with throw-in at 1pm.

Donegal currently have 2 wins from 4, with 1 draw and 1 loss. They take on a Kerry side who have won 1 and lost 3 in their last 4 games.

Tom Comack has been looking ahead to tomorrow’s game with Donegal Captain Karen Guthrie…