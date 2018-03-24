Donegal/Derry Vipers Kick-Off IAFL season with 15 point win

The Donegal/ Derry Vipers had a big 22-7 win over the Westmeath Minotaurs in the opening game of the Irish American Football League 1 season.

The Vipers scored 3 touchdowns, 1 Passing TD from Ruairi Bradley, 1 rushing TD from Mickey McKay and one fantastic 85 yard punt return from Ryan Brolly. Gary Melley added to the scores with a Field-Goal also.

Next up for the Vipers is a repeat of the winning 2016 bowl final against the Wexford Eagles, and that game takes place in 2 weeks time.

Cathal Curran joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport after the win…