Údarás na Gaeltachta have announced a funding boost for Fanad lighthouse.

The support entails a grant of €60,000 over a period of two years.

The initiative also hopes to recruit a tourism officer with a view of building on the overall tourism experience in the area.

CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh says Fanad lighthouse is valuable amenity to Donegal and it’s important that its potential is maximised: