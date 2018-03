St Eunan’s College Letterkenny suffered a one point defeat to Holy Trinity College Cookstown in Friday night’s MacLarnon Cup Final replay.

It finished 2-8 to 0-13 in favour of the County Tyrone side at Celtic Park in Derry.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport…

Speaking to Tom after the game, St Eunan’s manager Neil Gordan was disappointed but was proud of his boys efforts….