Seamus Coleman starting for Ireland in Turkey

Seamus Coleman returns to Republic of Ireland duty this evening away in Turkey.

The Killybegs man will make his first Irish appearance since the double leg break suffered in last years qualifier against Wales.

The Irish Captain is name in the defence alongside Derry’s Shane Duffy while James McLean is named in midfield.

Declan Rice and Scott Hogan will make their senior international debuts for the Republic of Ireland against Turkey this evening.

Martin O’ Neill has also named Sean Maguire for the first time in his starting 11.

The starting 11 in full:

1. Colin Doyle

2. Seamus Coleman (c)

5. Shane Duffy

8. Sean Maguire

10. Declan Rice

11. James McClean

13. Jeff Hendrick

14. Alan Browne

19. Scott Hogan

21.Kevin Long

25. Conor Hourihane

Kick off is at 530 Irish time.