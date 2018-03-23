Seamus Coleman starting for Ireland in Turkey

Seamus Coleman returns to Republic of Ireland duty this evening away in Turkey.
The Killybegs man will make his first Irish appearance since the double leg break suffered in last years qualifier against Wales.
The Irish Captain is name in the defence alongside Derry’s Shane Duffy while James McLean is named in midfield.
Declan Rice and Scott Hogan will make their senior international debuts for the Republic of Ireland against Turkey this evening.
Martin O’ Neill has also named Sean Maguire for the first time in his starting 11.
The starting 11 in full:
1. Colin Doyle
2. Seamus Coleman (c)
5. Shane Duffy
8. Sean Maguire
10. Declan Rice
11. James McClean
13. Jeff Hendrick
14. Alan Browne
19. Scott Hogan
21.Kevin Long
25. Conor Hourihane
Kick off is at 530 Irish time.