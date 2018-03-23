Seamus Coleman plays an hour in Ireland defeat to Turkey

The Republic of Ireland have fallen to a 1 – 0 loss to Turkey this evening.

Mehmet Topalscored the goal which proved to be the difference between the two sides in the 51st minute.

Three players made their international debuts in the defeat, with Declan Rice, Scott Hogan and Matt Doherty all getting game time in the green shirt.

Captain Seamus Coleman played just over an hour in his comeback from injury, before being substitiuted.

Twelve months ago the Killybegs man suffered a double leg break in the qualifier against Wales.

Derry’s Shane Duffy and James McClean started the game.