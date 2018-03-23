Seamus Coleman expected back in Ireland side tonight



The Republic of Ireland are back in action tonight.

Martin O’Neil’s men are away to Turkey in an international friendly, their first match since the World Cup play off defeat to Denmark.

Captain Seamus Coleman is expected to be back in the side for the first time since suffering a double leg break in last year’s qualifier against Wales.

West Ham defender Declan Rice is expected to make his debut, and there could be a first start for former Cork City striker Sean Maguire.

Kick off in Antalya is at 5.30.