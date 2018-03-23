Public meeting to discuss proposed one way system for Rathmullen

Donegal County Council are hosting an information evening on a proposed new traffic management system for Rathmullan.

Key proposals include introducing a one way system onto Pound Street, Pier Road, and Main Street/Kerrs Bay inside the village boundaries of Rathmullan.

The local authority say that this will improve traffic management, increase footpath widths and provide new footpaths and to create more on street parking.

Representatives from Donegal County Council will be available to meet individuals anytime between 6pm and 8pm next Wednesday in the S.V.P Centre.

Organiser Mick Gallagher is urging everyone to attend: