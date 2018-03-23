Number awaiting admission to LUH drops

There were 10 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest trolley watch report.

Four people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further six were waiting on wards.

The number awaiting admission to the hospital is down significantly on yesterday’s figure of 22.

Both Galway and Limerick University hospitals have been deemed as the most overcrowded hospitals in Ireland today, both returning 49 as the number of people waiting at each hospital respectively.

Nationally, there were 460 people waiting at hospitals across the country today.