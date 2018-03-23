MEPs visit Derry to see impact of EU funding

A delegation of MEPs from the European Parliament’s Regional Development Committee travelled to Derry yesterday, to witness the impact of EU regional development funding on the North West’s economy.

The MEPs were on a fact-finding mission to the region.

On the agenda was a showcase of the impact of EU funded job creation in the border areas and the co-operation between the North West Regional Science Park and LYIT along with the increasing level of all-Ireland co-operation, particularly health.

Foyle MEP Martina Anderson says it was important that the MEPs brought back to the European Parliament the vital importance of EU funding for the North West: