David James, who presents the Jive Time show here on Highland Radio, sang for Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle at a cross-border event in Lisburn, on the couple’s first visit to the North.

The Royals thoroughly enjoyed the young singer’s performance, and David, a big fan of Suits, let us know here at Highland how he felt about meeting Prince Harry and Meghan…

Here’s a little snippet of David in action earlier today…