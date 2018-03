A man arrested in Stranorlar in connection with a suspected theft of a lorry in the area yesterday has been released on bail and is due to appear in court next month.

He was detained as part of a major cross-border operation conducted by Gardai and the PSNI.

The man, who is in his 50s and from outside the jurisdiction, has been charged with a theft offence and will appear before Letterkenny District Court on April 9th.

A file is to be completed for final directions from the office of the DPP.