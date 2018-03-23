Donegal v Mayo Preview: Declan Bonner

Donegal clash with Mayo on Sunday in the Allianz League with the winner staying in Division One.

A point will do Mayo but Donegal know they need the victory to avoid the drop to Division Two.

Donegal management are hopefully the likes of Ryan and Mark McHugh, Odhran McNiallais and Martin McElhinney will be available on Sunday having missed out last week.

Patrick McBrearty and Neil McGee will not feature in the final game of the league while Mayo are also missing key men like Cillian O’Connor and Lee Keegan.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke with Declan Bonner ahead of the game, The Donegal boss knows the victory will be huge league wise but also in the build up to the championship…

