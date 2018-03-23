Donegal to receive 10% of new Rural Social Scheme places

Minister Regina Doherty has announced an allocation of 250 additional Rural Social Scheme places for this year.

The new places are to provide support for an additional 250 low-income farmers and fishermen to carry out valuable community-based work with participants providing 19 and a half hours a week on a local rural or community project in a return for a top-up on social welfare payments.

Donegal is to receive 10% of the national share.

250 extra Rural Social Scheme places have been announced today with Donegal receiving an allocation of 25 places.

The scheme is delivered nationally at local levels by 36 implementing bodies, 35 Local Development Companies and Údarás na Gaeltachta.

In Donegal, the Donegal Local Development Co Ltd. will benefit from 20 additional places, increasing the allocation to 142.

Comhar na n Oileán Teo’s allocation will increase to 30 with the allocation of 5 extra spaces.

Meanwhile Inishowen Rural Development Ltd will retain its allocation of 42.