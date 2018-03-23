DD Vipers start new IAFL campaign away in Mullingar

The new Irish American Football season is underway this weekend with games taking place countrywide.

The Donegal Derry Vipers will start their 2018 campaign with a trip to Mullingar to face the Westmeath Minotaur’s on Saturday, kick off 1pm.

There has been little time for the Vipers to get themselves game day ready this season with events of the field heavily interfering their pre season preparations.

The side have had to move to a new training and match day venue. The Vipers home ground for the past three seasons was at the YMCA in Drumahoe, Derry.

The devastating flood damage last year rendered the pitch unplayable for the foreseeable future.

The Vipers now train at Lisneal College and have secured Limavady Rugby Football Club as their new home match day ground while they will also play at Colaiste Ailigh in Letterkenny.

Despite all the going’s on off the pitch, the Vipers have amassed a strong team again this year which will undoubtedly be looking at securing a spot in the play offs come the business end of the season.

The Vipers almost achieved this goal last year and came within 5 yards of making the play off final against the eventual winners the Louth Mavericks.

Head Coach of the Vipers, Jason Brock, a Chicago native now living in Buncrana Co. Donegal, believes his squad has want it takes to amount a serious challenge for the IAFL1 crowd this year.

“We have a tonne of experienced players at our disposal, guys like Kyle McAneny (8 year veteran of the sport), Patrick Maguire, Derm Brown and Niall Lyons (4 year Veterans) who have all been training well this season will always drive the team forward.

We have a wide receiver¸ Ryan Brolly, in my opinion is up there with the best in Ireland, our top scorer two seasons running. Our Quarter Back Danny Mullan has a strong throwing and running game which keeps most defenses on their toes and we have plenty of big men in the Offensive Line to provide protection. Without question our Defence has always been our main strength over the last two season and I can’t see that changing this year. Look, I’m excited to get going but we are going to have to hit the ground running, our pre season disruptions are going to have to be put behind us fast, come kick off at 1pm in Mullingar we will be focused.

The Vipers and Minotaur’s are no strangers to each other, they played in week 7 of the IAFL last season, ending in a win for the Vipers.

The squad are hoping there new look squad has what it takes to go that extra step. The Vipers will also face the Wexford Eagles, The Kildare Crusaders, The Razorbacks from Belfast, The Craigavon Cowboys, The Meath Bulldogs, The Galway Warriors and The Antrim Jets, in a season what will undoubtably have many twists and turns.