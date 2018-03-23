Daniel and Enya make Sunday Times Rich List 2018

U2 have been named the richest entertainers in Ireland, worth a combined 647 million euro.

The Sunday Times Rich List for 2018 has been published – and puts Mark Burnett and Roma Downey from MGM Television in second with 443 million.

While Lord of the Dance, Michael Flatley, completes the Top 3 on 230 million.

Enya ranks 6th on the list – shes now worth 118 million – up one million on last year.

Daniel O’Donnell comes in on the list at number 20 with a personal fortune of 31 million euro.

Liam Neeson, Niall Horan, Bob Geldof and Graham Norton also feature in the list.