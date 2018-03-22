Toland and Boyle Carr suffer defeat with Ireland in Germany

The Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17 side have lost 2-1 to Iceland in their opening game of the UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship Elite Round, in Germany.

Iceland led at 1-0 at half-time. Their captain scored from the penalty spot midway through the first half, after a harsh decision against Donegal’s Tyler Toland.

Ireland equalised five minutes after the break with striker Emily Whelan finding the back of the net. Colin Bell’s side fell behind with 11 minutes to go,to what proved to be the decisive goal.

Toland and fellow Donegal player Amy Boyle Carr played the full game today

The side return to action on Sunday morning. They play Azerbaijan in Greifswald’s Volksstadion at 10am Irish time.