A Donegal Deputy says while he will vote against repealing the 8th Amendment he does believe people should have their say in a referendum.

The Abortion Referendum Bill passed all stages of the Dail last night by a large majority of 110 deputies to 32 and will now proceed to the Seanad.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue, speaking in the Dail yesterday, acknowledged that people don’t have to agree with the outcome but said it is important the public have their say: