Ollie Horgan wants Harps to improve on Wexford record

Finn Harps start a busy period of football this Friday when they play Wexford in Ballybofey.

Over the next two weeks Harps find themselves playing Friday and Monday nights due to rescheduled fixtures and an EA Cup tie against Derry City.

The Finn Park side go into the games without the injuried trio of Paddy McCourt, Gareth Harkin and BJ Banda.

Boss Ollie Horgan says the younger players in the squad will be called upon with the games coming quicker than expected.

Harps will go into the game confident after the St Patrick’s Day win in Cobh while Wexford lost heavily last time out to Drogheda.

Harps record against Wexford hasn’t been great in recent years and that’s something Ollie Horgan wants to improve on…