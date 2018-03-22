Misuse of disabled parking bays at LUH brought to Council

The Chair of Donegal Action for Cancer Care has welcomed a motion addressing the misuse of disabled parking bays that is due to come before Donegal County Council on Monday.

Councillor Liam Doherty will put forward a motion asking the council to erect adequate signage on disabled parking bays and to highlight the fines that are imposed if drivers park illegally.

DACC Chair Betty Holmes has been lobbying local councillors to take the motion to a full meeting of Donegal County Council and says it is now vital a timeframe is put in place next week: