LYIT gets green light to apply for university status

Letterkenny Institute of Technology has been given the green light to apply for university status.

The Technological Universities Act 2018 was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins on Monday last which will unite various institutes of technology into four technological universities.

LYIT will form part of the Connacht-Ulster Alliance, alongside the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology and the Institute of Technology Sligo.

The key aim of the radical reform of the status of LYIT is to drive regional development and improve job creation for the North West region.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says it is a welcome announcement building on the designation of Letterkenny, Derry and Strabane as a city region and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in recent weeks: