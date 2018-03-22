Government criticised over stringent planning regulations in rural Donegal

The Government has been criticised over stringent planning regulations in rural Ireland.

It follows concerns raised by various people across Donegal who wish to build a house close to their homestead but are not permitted to because regulations are too restrictive.

This has led to further fears over depopulation in rural parts of the county with trends showing more people are moving to bigger towns like Letterkenny.

Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill says there are many people who wish to live in rural Donegal but are prevented from doing so.

He says some allowances should be made: