GAA Programme – Colaiste Ailigh and St Eunan’s gear up for finals

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, ahead of Coláiste Ailigh’s All Ireland football final, Tom is joined in studio by manager John Bosco Gallagher and school principal Mickey Gibbons.

Coláiste Ailigh face St Cuan’s College, Castleblakney from Galway in the All-Ireland D final in Connolly Park, Collooney, Co Sligo,on Saturday.

Also St Eunan’s College manager Neil Gordan with the latest from the St Eunan’s camp ahead of Friday night’s MacLarnon final replay against Holy Trinity,Cookstown…