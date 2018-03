Donegal County Council will host a civic reception for former Irish Rugby International Nora Stapleton.

The Council will recognise the Fahan native for her numerous sporting achievements and as a holder of two Six Nation winners medals and a Grand Slam title in 2013.

Nora retired for International Rugby at the end of last years World Cup with over 50 caps to her name.

The details of the reception will be confirmed at Monday’s sitting of Donegal County Council.