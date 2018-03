Investigations are continuing after a car crashed through a fence in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry and was subsequently burned out.

Local Councillor Eric McGinley says the incident was ‘reckless’.

The incident happened at the junction of Northland Road and Branch Road in the early hours of this morning.

Cllr Mc Ginley says such actions threaten the lives of those involved, as well as passersby who be in the vicinity……………….