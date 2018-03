The Bishop of Raphoe says he is disappointed that Pope Francis will not cross the border into Northern Ireland when he comes to Dublin in August for the World Meeting of Families.

Bishop Alan mc Guckian says he had hoped such a visit would happen, but accepts that during a two day visit coinciding with a major event, the scope for a cross border trip simply isn’t there.

Speaking on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Bishop Mc Guckian suggested it’s a lost opportunity………….