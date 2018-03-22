2nd place at NI 5k Championships for Nakita Burke

Nakita Burke set a new personal best time over 5k at the Oueen’s University Northern Ireland 5K Championships in Belfast on Wednesday evening.

The Letterkenny AC athlete improved on her previous time to cross the line in 16 minutes 44 seconds, a time good enough to give her second overall in the women’s category.

Newcastle’s Kerry O’Flaherty was in the winner, running 16.13.

Ladies Results

1st Kerry O’Flaherty (Newcastle AC)

2nd Nakita Burke (Letterkenny AC)

3rd Kelly Neely (City of Lisburn AC)

Men Results

1st Neil Johnston (Springwell RC)

2nd Craig McMeechan (North Down AC)

3rd Andrew Annett (North Belfast Harriers)