Slab Road, Burnfoot reopens following Garda investigation

The Slab Road, Burnfoot has reopened this evening after it was sealed off overnight and for much of today to facilitate a technical examination of the area by Garda Crime Scene Investigators.

Gardaí are currently investigating possible links between the sudden death of a 47 year old Lithuanian man in Buncrana and the discovery of a crashed van on the Slab Road.

The man’s body was discovered in a house at Oakfield Close at 6.30pm on Sunday evening, March 18th 2018. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination was carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital by the Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

In a statement this morning, Gardai confirm that while the man died from natural causes, there were some unexplained injuries to the body consistent with either a fall or as a result of being in a vehicle that was involved in a collision

Shortly before midnight on Saturday the 17th of March, Gardaí were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision at Slab Road, Burnfoot. A white Renault van had crashed, but there was no one present at the scene when Gardaí arrived. Gardaí are investigating a link between this van and the sudden death of the man in Buncrana.

The van has been removed from the scene for a full technical examination, and the roadway in the area of the crash is sealed off to facilitate a technical examination of the area by Garda Crime Scene Investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540.