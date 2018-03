PPC Falcarragh lost out to Glenamaddy Community College in the FAI Schools Junior B Boys National Cup Final at Ray McSharry Park in Sligo today.

The game was evenly balanced at half time, 0-0 on the scoreboard.

The Galway side would score two goals in the second half to take the title.

The first was seven minutes in, a screamer to the top corner from Liam Tevnan.

The second followed just passed the hour mark, a header from Glenamaddy captain Conor Raftery.