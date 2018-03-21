Miriam O’Callaghan announces break from summer talk show

Miriam O’Callaghan has announced that she is to take a break from her summer chat show as she has “too much to do and too little time”.

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide, the popular presenter explained that she is working on a documentary to mark the 50th anniversary of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, as well as being busy with the Referendum up until June, and the visit of Pope Francis in August.

However, fans of the show shouldn’t worry, as the presenter confirmed “But I will be back with my chat show next summer”.