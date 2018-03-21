Jury discharged in trial of man charged with sexual and indecent assault

The jury in the trial of a man who is charged with sexually and indecently assaulting two young boys in a period from 1989-1996, has been discharged, before Judge John Aylmer at Donegal Town Circuit.

The judge told the seven men and five woman jury that he was discharging them because they had heard evidence that they should not have heard, about an hour and a half into the trial.

The case was adjourned to the next sitting of the circuit court on April 17 when another jury would be empanelled to try the matter.

The man was remanded on continuing bail.

The man is pleading not guilty to four counts of sexual assault under the Criminal Law Rape Act against one young boy.

These alleged offence happened in a period from January 1 1991 and August 1996.

And he is denying a similar charge of sexual assault under the same Act, and a separate indecent assault against another young boy in the same time frame.

These alleged offences happened on dates from May 1 1989 and September 9 and on dates from January 1 1991 and December 31 1992.

Both boys were under 14 years of age at the time of the alleged offences.