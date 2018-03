Finn Harps will look to continue their good start to their First Division campaign this Friday against Wexford in Ballybofey.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan has confirmed Paddy McCourt and Gareth Harkin will be missing for a few games with injuries.

The Ballybofey men have had a solid start with a win and a draw in their opening two league games.

Speaking with Diarmaid Doherty, Keith Cowan is hoping his team mates can continue on that form against Wexford…