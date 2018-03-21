Finn Harps v Derry City Derby in EA Sports Cup

Finn Harps and Derry City will meet in the second round of the EA Sports Cup at the start of next month.

The draw took place at FAI HQ in Abbotstown today and placed the neighbours and old rivals in the same tie for the next stage of the competition.

Harps will have home advantage in the Pool 2 game on Monday 2nd April.

In the same section, Galway United and Sligo Rovers will meet in another derby.

Elsewhere in the second round, another stand out tie would be Dundalk, current holders of the EA Sports Cup, travelling to Richmond Park to face former winners St. Patrick’s Athletic.

There are still several ties to be played in the first round with a number of fixtures postponed due to the severe weather.

The EA SPORTS Cup fixtures and second round draw is as follows:-

Monday, 2nd April – EA SPORTS Cup First Round

Pool 3 – St. Mochta’s v Drogheda United, 5.30 pm.

Monday, 2nd April – EA SPORTS Cup Second Round

Pool 1 – Limerick v Cobh Ramblers; Waterford/U.C.C. v Cork City.

Pool 2 – Finn Harps v Derry City; Galway United v Sligo Rovers.

Pool 3 – St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk.

Pool 4 – Bohemians/Cabinteely v Athlone Town/U.C.D.; Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town.

Monday, 23rd April – EA SPORTS Cup Second Round

Pool 3 – Bray Wanderers/Shelbourne v St. Mochta’s/Drogheda United.