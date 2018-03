The semi final draw has been made for the Knockalla Caravans Ulster FA Senior Cup.

In a repeat of last years final, holders Letterkenny Rovers will meet Glengad United with the Glengad men having home advantage.

In the other all Inishowen semi, Greencastle FC will play Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic.

Games to be played on Sunday 15th April. Kick Off 1.30pm