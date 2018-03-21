Carndonagh miss out on All Ireland Final spot

Carndonagh Community School suffered an agonising defeat in today’s All Ireland Eamonn O’Sullivan Senior C Semi Final at Abbotstown in Dublin.

John Farren’s young chargers conceded a late goal against St Declan’s of Kilmacthomas, County Waterford with just minutes left on the clock.

A Conor O’Donnell goal and a Lorcan Bradley point put Carndonagh in front early in the second half but they could have been further ahead if they didn’t miss a penalty.

St Declan’s struck with their second goal three minutes from time to win a thrilling final 2-10 to 1-11.