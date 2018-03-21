Billy Kee Memorial Derry City v Institute Match put back

The Billy Kee Memorial Cup game between Derry City and Institute planned for the Brandywell on Friday night has been postponed.

Both parties had provisionally agreed on this weekend given the International break however the game will now be put back until mid-April.

The Candy Stripes will next be in action on Friday week when they entertain St Pats in the Premier Division while Institute will return to Irish League Championship action on Saturday March 31st in a top of the table battle with Newry City.