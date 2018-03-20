Work proceeding on agreed single route for Errigal Mountain

Donegal County Council says a three year programme promoting sustainable access to uplands and natural environments is proving very seccessful.

The council is one of the partners in the ASCENT project, which is now reaching its midway point.

Erigal Mountain is one of seven areas of natural beauty in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Finland, Iceland and Norway being examined, with an emphasis on increased visitor numbers and unregulated access.

Rosita Mahony is the Project Co-ordinator in Donegal County Council.

She says the council is working with the local community and others to see how best to achieve sustainable access to Errigal……………