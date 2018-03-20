Termon filling station ransacked in overnight robbery

An investigation has been launched after Sweeney’s filling station in Termon was broken into overnight.

Gardai have confirmed that thieves gained access to the property through the roof, with a quantity of goods stolen and considerable damage caused to the premises.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 0749153060.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer Sgt. Paul Wallace says it’s not yet known if this latest break in is linked to other similar robberies across the county in recent months: