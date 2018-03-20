Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon running for Governor of New York

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has announced she is launching a bid for New York governor.

Ms Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbs on the HBO series, plans to challenge incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic party nomination.

The actress announced her plans to challenge the incumbent governor on Twitter on Monday.

The 51-year-old liberal activist, who had long been tipped to run, has never held elected office.

If elected, Nixon would be the first woman to become Governor of New York state.