Seamus Coleman leads Republic of Ireland training

Seamus Coleman has returned to training with the Republic of Ireland.

The Everton defender led the squad in his first session since his return from the double leg break suffered in last year’s World Cup qualifier against Wales.

Martin O’Neill’s men have travelled to Turkey for an International Friendly, which will be played in Antalya on Friday.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice has pledged his future to the Republic of Ireland.

The 19-year-old West Ham defender is in Turkey and looks set to make his senior debut on Friday.

The Londoner could still represent England, but has told reporters he is committed to Ireland.