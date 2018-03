Following a recent rescue operation off the coast of Gweedore the RNLI are stressing the importance of water safety.

On Sunday morning last, the alarm was raised when a fishing vessel ran aground on rocks off the coast of Gweedore.

The Arranmore Lifeboat and the Bunbeg Coastguard rescued the man, who had been hanging onto the side of his vessel, bringing him to safety

Nora Flanagan is Arranmore Life Boat Press Officer: