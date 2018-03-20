People in Derry and Strabane urged to ensure their homes are numbered

A campaign has been launched in Derry and Strabane to encourage householders to visibly number their homes.

The campaign is being run by the council, in conjunction with the emergency services.

The council allocates all postal numbers and street names within the Derry City and Strabane District, and says it allocated almost 1,100 new postal addresses last year.

Mayor Cllr Maoliosa Mc Hugh launched the campaign by numbering his own house at the weekend……

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, launches the home numbering campaign at his home in Castlederg with Laura Coulter (Area Manager, Ambulance Service), Tommy Barr (Assistant Group Commander, Fire Service), Graham McCormick (Technical Officer, DSDC), and David McIlwaine (PSNI).