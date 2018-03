Donegal’s Odhran McGlynn lost in Monday All Ireland U17 Handball Final.

The Glenfin man went down to Kilkenny’s Jack Holden 2-0 in the decider played at Kingscourt in County Cavan.

Holden had the upper hand throughout to win 21-4 21-11.

McGlynn reached the final by beating Cork’s Michael O’Callaghan last week.