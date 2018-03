Following a meeting with senior HSE officials a Donegal Senator says the situation with Buncrana Nursing Unit and Carndonagh Community Hospital remains frustrating.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn was seeking answers in relation to the delay in works at the two facilities following a funding announcement over two years ago.

The HSE say works will proceed as planned but there will be no provision made for extra beds or staff.

Senator MacLochlainn has now called for a review into the situation: