Mixed reaction to Brexit border ‘backstop’ deal

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach says Britain’s commitment to a Brexit border ‘backstop’ is legally firm and will apply until something better is agreed.

Yesterday’s ‘transition’ deal allows talks on the UK’s future trade relationship with the EU to be triggered later this week.

Some issues remain undecided – including the border – but Tanaiste Simon Coveney says that doesn’t mean it’s been kicked into the long grass.

Labour party leader Brendan Howlin says the ‘hard border backstop’ is a step backwards.