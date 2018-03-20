Local authority urged to provide funding for Glenswilly- Kilmacrennan road

There are calls on Donegal County Council to provide urgent funding for repair works on the main Glenswilly- Kilmacrennan road.

It had been anticipated that Irish Water were to lay a water main there however the utility now says that it no longer has plans to do so.

As a result, it’s too late for the road to be considered in this year’s budget.

Local Cllr. James Pat McDaid has criticised Irish Water in its delay in notifying the Council but says the local authority need to come up with funding from somewhere else: